Quiz! Can you name the top five scorers in Europe's top five leagues every season since 2000?

10 minutes on the clock, 115 players to guess – many appear more than once.

It's quite the achievement to get onto the list for today's quiz. So bask in the glory of those who have done it multiple times down the years.

We're looking for the top five goalscorers across Europe's top five leagues – that's England's Premier League, France's Ligue 1, Germany's Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A and Spain's La Liga.

In case of players tied for goals in certain seasons, we've favoured those who did it in fewer games. In the one case that there were two players who'd both netted the same number of goals in the same number of appearances, we included the player who had hit more assists.

115 feels like a lot of names – but once you get the usual suspects out of the way, you'll be racking your brains for one or two really difficult ones that are just on the tip of your tongue…

