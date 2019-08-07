Cheltenham’s Rohan Ince hit with FA charge following debut red card

Cheltenham midfielder Rohan Ince has been charged with a breach of Football Association rules following an incident at Leyton Orient last weekend.

Ince was shown a straight red card in the 1-0 defeat on Saturday after throwing a water bottle to the ground, which hit the fourth official.

“Rohan Ince has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3,” the FA said on Twitter.

“The Cheltenham Town player was dismissed during the EFL League Two fixture against Leyton Orient on Saturday [3/8/19] for violent conduct.

“However, it is alleged that the standard three-match suspension is clearly insufficient.”

The 26-year-old was making his Cheltenham debut after missing the 2018–19 season due to being without a club and nursing a knee injury.

Ince has until 6pm on Thursday to respond to the charge.