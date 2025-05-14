Frank Lampard caught up in major flashpoint as Sunderland fan attempts to mock him

Frank Lampard was caught up in the midst of some nasty post-match scenes

Frank Lampard was embroiled in a post-match flashpoint after Coventry's defeat against Sunderland.

The Coventry City boss was attempting to console his heartbroken players following Dan Ballard's last-minute header that yielded victory for the hosts. The game had been heading for extra time before the defender powered home in the last kick of the game.

But some fans spotted Lampard's interaction that was caught by Sky Sports cameras, which left the former Everton boss visibly frustrated.

Coventry manager Frank Lampard is mobbed by Sunderland fan who attempts to mock him

Sunderland's fans rushed onto the pitch following their dramatic win against Coventry City (Image credit: Getty Images)

It all started as Ballard rose like a salmon to nod home Enzo Le Fee's corner delivery, that thundered back off the crossbar, sending the Stadium of Light into sheer pandemonium.

Sky Sports' cameras captured it all, with Manchester United winger Amad also pictured in attendance as he cheered on his former loan side. But as Lampard was left to ponder on the pitch, Sunderland's fans wasted no time in mocking the 46-year-old.

As seen on TV, a Sunderland fan attempted to either grab a quick selfie or rub it in the former Chelsea icon's face that a place at Wembley Stadium had slipped from their grasp.

Lampard appeared to waft away the supporter in frustration, before security and several Coventry players quickly intervened.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not sure trying to get a selfie with a manager that’s literally just lost a play-off semi final, in injury time of EXTRA time, is the smartest move… Keep it together super Frank Lampard! 💙#SunCov #CCFC #SAFC pic.twitter.com/An4p446N5rMay 13, 2025

The ex-Derby boss was not asked directly about the incident post-match, but did admit his Coventry squad did not deserve to lose in the manner they did.

“They had to concede to us because of the way we played and with the way the lads controlled the game they don’t deserve it," he told Sky Sports.

"I’m a lot older and I’ve been around a lot so I’ve taken whacks and I’ve had success so maybe I can be a bit more balanced in my job but for those players, they don’t deserve that.

“We’re not bitter, and congratulations to Sunderland but we were the better team over the two football matches and that’s why they’ll be so happy going to Wembley.

Frank Lampard has suffered even more heartache as a manager (Image credit: Alamy)

“Away, it’s harder to have that absolute control of it that we had at home but the balance of the team and the way they continued to play, all the things we said before ‘get the ball wide, stay on the same side and then change’, I can’t ask for any more.

“I’m so disappointed for the club, the fans, the owner and the players but when the dust settles I cannot be disappointed with the way that they play because you work every day with them."