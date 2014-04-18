Coach Garcia pleased with Roma's campaign

In his first season at the Stadio Olimpico, the Frenchman has seen his side beaten only twice in Serie A as they sit eight points adrift of leaders Juventus.

With second place, and an automatic UEFA Champions League spot, all but assured, Garcia is pleased with the campaign but urged his team not to give up on the Scudetto.

Roma host Juve on May 9, though the Turin side's superb form this term will likely see them crowned champions by the time that game comes.

"We need to always be careful - often things happen in football when you least expect it," Garcia said.

"I'd have taken second place at the start of the campaign but the season is not over."

Turning his attention to the close-season, Garcia said there had been no discussions as yet on who will remain from the current squad as they target European success.

Garcia has previously spoken about fending off interest in his best players and he added discussions over transfers would take place in due course.

"I've not spoken to the club about Europe. We'll chat at the end of the season. I don't want to think about (renewals)," he added.

"I've always said I'd like to see the same squad next season, strengthened by a few new signings.

"But we need to talk about that with (sporting director Walter) Sabatini and the president."