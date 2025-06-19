Arsenal coach confirms exit, following record-breaking move

Mikel Arteta has plenty of top-rated talent in his backroom staff, but is set to lose one

Arsenal’s full focus right now is on the transfer window, and bringing in that elusive striker they have been on the hunt for for so long.

But not every bit of business they’ve had to do this summer is to do with players, and not every deal is inbound.

It has now been confirmed that Arsenal are set to head into the new season one lighter in their backroom setup.

Arsenal lose coach to Serie A side

It could be a painful goodbye for Arteta (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta is widely regarded as one of the best managers in the Premier League, but he couldn’t be as effective as he is without the assistants around him.

The likes of the Gunners’ set-piece coach Nicolas Jover have already made a name for themselves, and another one of the group has now been thrust into the spotlight.

Assistant coach Carlos Cuesta is a highly regarded member of the Gunners' setup (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was revealed, in a statement posted to X by journalist Fabrizio Romano, that Arsenal assistant coach Carlos Cuesta has confirmed he is exiting the club to take the head coach’s role at Parma.

Aged just 29, the Spanish coach is set to break a record in his new role as the youngest Serie A manager since Elio Loschi at Triestina back in 1939.

“After five beautiful years it’s hard to put this into words," Cuesta’s statement began. “But I can only express how grateful I am for having lived my day-to-day with such special people and feel what it means to represent this football club, with its incredible history and values.

“It has been a privilege to have had the chance to work with the players, staff, directors and all the employees of the club and at the same time, to receive an extra push from our amazing fans in every match.”

Cuesta has been at Arteta's side for five years now (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, with Cuesta only ever having been an assistant at Atletico Madrid and Juventus before landing his Arsenal gig, stepping up to lead a Serie A side at his age is a big leap.

It’s also an opportunity he simply couldn’t turn down and, having been around elite European clubs for over 10 years already, he does already have plenty of lived experience.

But as the likes of Fabian Hurzeler and Will Still have found, his age will undoubtedly attract eyeballs to his progress over the upcoming season.