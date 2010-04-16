Cologne offer stranded travellers free tickets
By app
BERLIN - Cologne are offering frustrated airline passengers stranded because of the volcanic ash that has blanketed much of Europe free tickets to their Bundesliga match on Friday.
Hundreds of thousands of passengers have been stuck at airports across much of northern Europe due to a volcano erupting on Iceland that has sent a plume of smoke across the continent.
Cologne/Bonn airport shut down on Friday along with most of the country's airports.
Passengers need only show their airline ticket to get free entry to the stadium for the match against VfL Bochum, the club said on their website.
"As long as stocks last," the statement added.
