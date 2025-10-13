How to watch Northern Ireland v Germany: TV channels and live streams as World Cup qualification battle hots up

Watch Northern Ireland v Germany as Group A starts to heat up, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Northern Ireland are going strong in Group A but have an almighty task on their hands as they host Germany this evening in Belfast.

Having claimed a vital victory over Slovakia on Friday, thanks to an own goal from Patrik Hrosovsky and a further strike from Trai Hume, confidence is high in the camp.

But Germany are a European powerhouse, and after hammering Luxembourg 4-0 in their previous international just a few days ago, Julian Nagelsmann's men are looking for more blood as they arrive in Northern Ireland. It is also worth noting that Die Nationalelf won the previous meeting 3-1 back in September.

It should be a great game, so read on for all the information on how to watch Northern Ireland vs Germany online, on TV, and from anywhere today.

Watch Northern Ireland v Germany for FREE in the UK

Northern Ireland v Germany will be broadcast live across the BBC, including television coverage on BBC Two and BBC Northern Ireland.

It will also be available to stream on BBC Sport Online and on the BBC iPlayer. Coverage is free to access with a registration.

Watch Northern Ireland v Germany from anywhere

How to watch Northern Ireland v Germany in the US

Fans in the USA will be able to watch Northern Ireland v Germany on Fox Sports 2 and via the Fox Sports app.

Northern Ireland v Germany: Match preview

After beginning their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-1 win over Luxembourg, Northern Ireland were then beaten by the same scoreline in Germany at the start of September, leaving them with early work to do.

But a massive 2-0 win over Slovakia last week has helped renew hopes of a spot in the US, Canada and Mexico, as Michael O'Neill's men seized the lead through an early own goal.

Sunderland defender Hulme made sure of the victory inside the last ten minutes, sparking scenes of wild celebrations around Windsor Park.

That result leaves Group A wide open, as three teams sit on six points at the halfway stage; albeit Germany, who beat 10-man Luxembourg 4-0, are now ahead on goal difference.

Nagelsmann's men arrive in Belfast brimming with belief after their last outing, and with a squad of talented stars to boast, it is no wonder why.

Germany are, however, without several key players for Monday's encounter; most notably, Kai Havertz (knee), Jamal Musiala (ankle), Antonio Rudiger (hamstring) and Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back).

Niclas Fulkrug's omission has also opened the door for in-form Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade to step into, with Florian Wirtz probably favourite to play behind him in attack.