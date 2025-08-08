Football fixtures: Interactive 2025/26 calendar for all competitions

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich (L), Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid (C) and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool (R)

Looking for football fixtures across the 2025/26 calendar? FourFourTwo has your back with our interactive schedule below.

If you're trying to find how to watch the Premier League, any of England's top four tiers, Scottish football, European leagues or even UEFA competitions or women's football, we have the complete guide: simply tap on the day you want to find on the calendar and see the full schedule for games being played on that day.

You can use the legend below, too: each competition is colour-coded, so simply tap on your competition and view only fixtures being played in for that division or tournament.

View this calendar full-screen in a new tab

How to watch

We're living in a golden age when it comes to football on TV: never before has there been so much of the beautiful game available on your set with over a dozen major competitions available to stream on your TV or device this season.

It promises to be a big one across Europe, in men's and women's football – and FourFourTwo are your experts when it comes to staying across all the action and where to watch it. Our extensive guide below features the broadcasting details for every competition that you'll find in our calendar, so you won't miss any of the action this season.

If you happen to find yourself abroad, we even have details of how you can catch up with all the football abroad, using a VPN – so scroll down to learn more.



And remember, if you're a subscriber of our exclusive …And It's LIVE! newsletter, you get details of where and how to watch all the weekend's football completely free, beamed into your inbox ahead of the weekend – with quizzes, injury news, previews and all the relevant information for the games included as standard.

How to watch the Premier League

Liverpool celebrate winning the 2024/25 title (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

From 2025 until 2029, the Premier League will be split between just the two broadcasters, with a sharp increase in the number of games shown on television.

Sky Sports have the rights to 215 live games, with TNT Sports and Discovery+ getting 52 games. The BBC's Match of the Day retains the rights to the highlights.

How to watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

How to watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ As with Sky, to get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal. However, TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month.

Leeds United celebrate after winning the EFL Championship in 2024/25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Until 2029, Sky Sports will be the sole broadcaster of the English Football League – the Championship, League One and League Two – showing 1,059 matches from the three divisions a season, including the play-offs.

ITV has the rights for the highlights.

How to watch the Championship, League One and League Two on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

How to watch the Scottish Premiership

Celtic players in their new kit (Image credit: Adidas)

The Scottish Premiership is available to watch across two broadcasters until the current television deal ends in 2029.

There are 60 live Premiership matches available to watch on Sky Sports, with 20 pre-split matches (and six post-split) per season on Premier Sports. Premier Sports also get coverage of the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup..

How to watch the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

How to watch the Scottish Premiership on Premier Sports Premier Sports has a base price of £16.99 a month as a flexible, cancellable subscription, should you wish to watch on the app, or Sky Q. You can pay annually for £120-a-year, or take out an annual pay-as-you-go subscription worth £11.99 (which can't be broken midseason). Alternately, you can add Premier Sports to your Amazon Prime account for £15.99.

How to watch the Champions League

PSG celebrate with the Champions League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Champions League is largely broadcast on TNT Sports, which is available on television and via the Discovery+ app, with one game every Tuesday available to watch on Amazon Prime.

The highlights show for the competition is shown on BBC One.

How to watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ To get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal. However, TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month.

How to watch the Champions League on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video comes with a 30-day free trial and auto-renews at £8.99 per month – by buying annually for £95, however, you can save over a pound a month. Prime comes with a range of other benefits for members, such as free delivery from Amazon.

How to watch the Europa League and Conference League

Son Heung-min holding the Europa League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

TNT Sports have the rights to both the Europa League and the Conference League, with all games from both competitions available to watch on television and via the Discovery+ app.

How to watch the Europa League and Conference League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ To get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal. However, TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month.

How to watch Ligue 1

Andrey Santos of Strasbourg celebrates (Image credit: Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Ligue 1's deal with TNT Sports has ended – and the French top tier is now available to watch with the bespoke Ligue 1 pass, available to those in the United Kingdom, with added content such as highlights packages and episodes dedicated to iconic former players, season reviews and the best of Ligue 2.

How to watch Ligue 1 on Ligue1 Pass You can sign up to watch every Ligue 1 game live or on demand – subject to the 3pm blackout – with the official Ligue 1 Pass, which costs £9.99 per month. For a limited time only, however, French football fans can use the promo code EARLY2026 to get 13 per cent off the price of a yearly Season Pass, down from £79.99, to £69.59.

How to watch the Bundesliga

RB Leipzig celebrate (Image credit: Boris Streubel/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images)

In the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, the Bundesliga is broadcast on Sky Sports, with the media behemoth holding the rights until the end of this season.

The premium fixture of each weekend is shown live every Saturday at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Football, as an alternative to the teatime kick-off in the Premier League.

How to watch the Bundesliga on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

How to watch Serie A

Napoli lifted the Serie A title last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2025/26 season, DAZN have reached an agreement to show every Serie A match in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with highlights said to be available at least one hour after the final whistle.

How to watch Serie A on DAZN DAZN is available in the UK as an app on mobile, decise, smart TVs, games consoles and more – and until August 31, has a special offer of £99.99 a year, down from £129.99. Alternatively, can pay a monthly fee of £12.99 a year, be locked in for a full season, or pay £19.99 for a Monthly Flex account, which allows you to cancel with 30 days' notice.

How to watch La Liga

Barcelona pose for a team photograph ahead of a clash against Real Betis (Image credit: Getty Images)

The La Liga television rights in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland are held by Premier Sports, who broadcast the competition on their LaLigaTV platform, with over 200 matches available online and on television.

In addition to this, one match per week from the 2025/26 season will be shown on Disney+. The platform will show a Saturday night fixture.

How to watch La Liga on Premier Sports Premier Sports has a base price of £16.99 a month as a flexible, cancellable subscription, should you wish to watch on the app, or Sky Q. You can pay annually for £120-a-year, or take out an annual pay-as-you-go subscription worth £11.99 (which can't be broken midseason). Alternately, you can add Premier Sports to your Amazon Prime account for £15.99.

How to watch La Liga on Disney+ Disney+ is available on plans starting at £4.99, and is available on smart TVs, computers, mobile, tablet and game consoles as an app, along with streaming plugins such as the Amazon Fire Stick and Chromecast.

How to watch the Women's Super League

Chelsea celebrate winning the WSL (Image credit: The FA via Getty Images)

In October 2024, it was announced that Sky Sports and the BBC would share the coverage of the Women's Super League, in the first long-term agreement of its kind for women's football in England.

Sky have the lion's share with 118 live matches broadcast on free-to-air television, with Sky committing to 118. The remaining games are available on YouTube.

How to watch the Women's Super League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

How to watch the FA Cup

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze with the FA Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the 2025/26 season, the FA Cup is returning to non-terrestrial television and will be shown TNT Sports and Discovery+.

While ITV no longer hold any rights, however, the BBC have entered into a new agreement as the free-to-air broadcaster of the competition, showing 14 games – which includes two live matches from each round through to the quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

The FA Cup Final is one of 10 events reserved for live broadcast on UK terrestrial television under the Ofcom Code on Sports and Other Listed and Designated Events.

How to watch the FA Cup on TNT Sports and Discovery+ To get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal. However, TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month.

How to watch the League Cup

Newcastle United celebrate with the League Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The League Cup is available to watch across Sky Sports' platforms: a select few games are available to watch on the Sky Sports Football channel, with the rest streamable on Sky Sports+.

A select few games are available to watch free-to-air on ITV, following the broadcaster showing the final last year in conjunction with Sky.

How to watch the League Cup on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

How to watch AFCON 2025

Ivory Coast players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Television arrangements for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 have not been announced just yet.

Last time, competition was broadcast on Sky Sports, with the BBC taking 10 games of the competition.

How to watch World Cup 2026 qualification

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane (Image credit: MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images)

World Cup qualification is available to watch on different platforms, depending on the country you're looking to watch.

England are exclusive to ITV, on free-to-air TV, while the BBC broadcast the other home nations on BBC Wales, BBC Scotland and BBC Northern Ireland, as well as the BBC iPlayer platform.

Amazon Prime holds the rights for the rest of UEFA's qualifiers.

