How to watch Wales vs Belgium: TV channels and live streams as Craig Bellamy's team tackle crunch World Cup qualifier

Watch Wales vs Belgium as Group J reaches a crescendo, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Wales vs Belgium: Key information ► Date: Monday 13 October 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET ► Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff ► TV & Streaming: BBC Three / BBC One Wales / S4C / BBC iPlayer (UK) ► FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Craig Bellamy's quest to take Wales back to the World Cup reaches a major milestone on Monday with the visit of Rudi Garcia's Belgium to Cardiff.

With North Macedonia sitting in top spot in Group J but within reach, Wales and Belgium know that the winner of their game in hand will head into the last crucial qualifiers next month as leaders.

Wales start their vital home qualifier outside the qualification places but a home win against the group favourites would put them in pole position. Group J is in the balance.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Wales vs Belgium online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Wales vs Belgium for FREE in the UK

Wales' only competitive match of October will be broadcast live across the BBC including television coverage on BBC Three and BBC One Wales. Meanwhile, S4C has Welsh-language coverage.

It will also be available to stream on BBC Sport Online and on the BBC iPlayer. All services are free to use.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Wales vs Belgium from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

How to watch Wales vs Belgium in the US

Fans in the US can watch Wales vs Belgium on ViX, which you can get through Amazon Prime Video.

Match Preview

Wales took last week's visit to Wembley seriously. Playing against England, said Bellamy and some of his players, is never really a friendly. England saw it the same way.

But there was another reason for Wales to give it both barrels at Wembley: a few days later, they'll play not only their most important World Cup qualifier but the one with the biggest potential to define their fortunes.

Wembley didn't go to plan. England were three goals to the good in the blink of an eye and a timid Wales had no answer, but it changes nothing about Monday's match.

Wales could salvage their qualification hopes even after a defeat in Cardiff but a win would be huge. They'd go top of the group with Liechtenstein and North Macedonia to play in November.

Belgium need only a draw to put them in a similar position and play Liechtenstein and Kazakhstan November. For Wales, Monday night means everything.