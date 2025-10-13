Arsenal suffer major injury blow as key player's recovery timeline revealed
Mikel Arteta will have to make do without a key Arsenal player after the international break
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been handed a blow after discovering how long his skipper Martin Odegaard will be sidelined for.
The 26-year-old suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury during his side's 2-0 victory over West Ham on October 4, when he was subbed off after just 30 minutes in what was Arteta's 300th match in charge of the club.
The club would initially rule the Norway star out until the current international break without setting a timeline for his return, but have now confirmed when they expect him to be fit again.
Arsenal learn Martin Odegaard timeline
Now, according to the BBC, Odegaard is not expected back until after the November international break.
This means that the Gunners captain will miss Premier League fixtures against Fulham, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Sunderland, plus Champions League clashes against Atletico Madrid and Slavia Prague.
Arsenal's first match back after the November break is a north London derby against Tottenham on November 23, a match which Odegaard will be targeting to make his return.
Arteta will be aware, however, that this latest problem came after Odegaard was forced off during the first half of three consecutive Premier League matches.
Spain international Mikel Merino has been Arteta's first-choice replacement for Idegaard, who struggled with a shoulder injury, slotting in alongside Declan Rice, with Martin Zubimendi sitting behind them.
Other options to replace the former Real Madrid man in his usual role include summer signing Eberechi Eze and homegrown talent Ethan Nwaneri.
Arteta addressed Odegaard's absence following the West Ham match, saying: "Yeah we haven't had him since the start for one reason or another. The shoulder twice and then this injury. We have to wait and see the extent of the injury.
"We will have to find solutions but obviously [Odegaard] is our captain and is a player that gives us a completely different dimension with things that he can do, especially in the attack."
Arsenal moved ahead of Liverpool before the current international break and currently sit one point clear at the top of the early Premier League table.
