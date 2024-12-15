Players who scored double hat-tricks
When one hat-trick isn't enough: a look at the footballers who scored six or more goals in a game...
Scoring six goals might be common in the school playground or down the local park, but it is much more rare in professional football.
While hat-tricks are scored fairly frequently, even four and five-goal hauls are exceptional at the highest level.
Double hat-tricks are scarce, but there have been a number of players who have achieved the feat over the years.
Here, a look at the men who did it and the teams they punished...
16. Wesley Sonck
One of the best Belgian forwards of his generation, Wesley Sonck played for the likes of Ajax and Borussia Mönchengladbach in his career, but was most successful in his homeland with Genk.
In three prolific seasons with the Belgian club, Sonck scored 80 goals, including six in a 9-0 win over Mechelen in a top-flight match in November 2002.
15. Ted MacDougall
A Scottish forward who spent virtually his entire career in England, Ted MacDougall holds the record for the most goals by a player in an FA Cup tie.
MacDougall scored nine times for Bournemouth in an 11-0 win over Margate in the cup in November 1971, setting a mark which may never be beaten.
14. Eulogio Martínez
Only once in the history of the Copa del Rey has a player scored a double hat-trick and that was Eulogio Martínez in May 1957.
Martínez, who was born in Paraguay but later represented Spain, hit seven goals in an 8-1 win over Atlético Madrid. A two-time league and cup winner with Barça, he also scored the first-ever goal at Camp Nou in its inauguration in September 1957.
13. Fernando Peyroteo
A legendary figure of Portuguese football, Fernando Peyroteo spent his entire career at Sporting CP and scored over 500 goals for the Lisbon side.
Peyroteo scored nine goals in a 14-0 win over Leça in February 1942 and eight in a 12-1 thrashing of Boavista in October 1948.
12. Afonso Alves
Afonso Alves' career may not have quite lived up to its early promise, but the Brazilian striker definitely had his moments.
His most memorable match came for Heerenveen against Heracles Almelo in the Dutch Eredivisie in October 2007, when he scored seven goals in a 9-0 win. A move to Middlesbrough followed, but was less successful, and he saw out his career in Qatar.
11. Silvio Piola
The first man to score a double hat-trick in Serie A and one of two players ever to achieve the feat, Silvio Piola netted six goals for Pro Vercelli in a 7-2 win over Fiorentina in October 1933.
A World Cup winner with Italy in 1938, Piola also represented Lazio and Juventus and was a three-time Serie A runner-up.
10. Omar Sívori
One of just two players in Serie A history to have scored six goals in a match, Omar Sívori hit his double hat-trick in a huge win for Juventus.
Sívori struck six times as Juve thrashed rivals Inter 9-1 in June 1961. The Argentine-Italian netted the first three for the Bianconeri, later adding his side's fifth, seventh and ninth goals in a historic win.
9. Erling Haaland
Double hat-trick? Erling Haaland went one better, as he usually does, by hitting a triple hat-trick for Norway's Under-20 side against Honduras at the U-20 World Cup in 2019.
Haaland was 18 years old at the time and playing for RB Salzburg. His nine-goal haul in Norway's 12-0 win definitely marked his arrival as one of the world's most exciting forward players.
8. Dieter Müller
A Bundesliga winner with FC Köln in 1977/78, Dieter Müller was the competition's top scorer that season and also in the previous campaign.
Müller scored over 150 times for Köln in total and holds the Bundesliga record for most goals in a game: six in a 7-2 win over Werder Bremen in August 1977.
7. Telmo Zarra
Telmo Zarra is Athletic Club's all-time top scorer and the legendary former Spain striker was the most prolific in La Liga history until many of his records were broken by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Zarra, who scored 20 goals in 20 games for Spain, spent virtually his entire career at Athletic and netted six times in a 10-0 win over Lleida in November 1950.
6. Lothar Emmerich
One of the best German forwards of his generation, Lothar Emmerich had a long and successful spell at Borussia Dortmund in the 1960s.
In October 1965, Emmerich scored six times for Dortmund in an 8-0 win over Maltese side Floriana in the European Cup Winners' Cup. The following year, he was part of the West Germany side which reached the World Cup final in England.
5. László Kubala
Barcelona built the Camp Nou because not enough fans could fit into their old Les Corts home to watch the legendary László Kubala.
Later immortalised in a statue outside the new stadium, Kubala was a legend in his day and scored 288 goals for the Catalan club, including unofficial games. Seven of those came in a 9-0 win over Sporting Gijón in La Liga in February 1952.
4. Pelé
One of the greatest players of all time and for many the best of them all, Pelé is also one of the highest scorers in football history.
Exactly how many he scored is up for debate, but he definitely netted eight in one match for Santos against Botafogo (SP) in the Campeonato Paulista in April 1964.
3. Edmundo
One of the most talented Brazilian forwards of his generation, Edmundo played for Serie A side Fiorentina and had five spells at Rio de Janeiro club Vasco da Gama.
In September 1997, Edmundo scored all six goals for Vasco in a 6-0 win over União São João, which is still a Brazilian top-flight record.
2. Julián Álvarez
Julián Álvarez signed for Manchester City in January 2022, but was loaned back to River Plate for the next six months.
The striker scored six times for the Buenos Aires club in an 8-1 win over Alianza Lima in the Copa Libertadores in May and was a World Cup winner with Argentina later in the year.
1. Ted Drake
A centre-forward who played for Arsenal and Southampton, Ted Drake holds the record for the most goals in a top-flight fixture in English football.
Drake scored all seven goals for Arsenal in a 7-1 win over Aston Villa back in December 1935. He was also capped five times by England, scoring six goals.
Ben Hayward is a European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.