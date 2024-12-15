Players who scored double hat-tricks

Scoring six goals might be common in the school playground or down the local park, but it is much more rare in professional football.

While hat-tricks are scored fairly frequently, even four and five-goal hauls are exceptional at the highest level.

Double hat-tricks are scarce, but there have been a number of players who have achieved the feat over the years.

Here, a look at the men who did it and the teams they punished...

16. Wesley Sonck

Wesley Sonck celebrates after scoring for Genk against Werder Bremen in October 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best Belgian forwards of his generation, Wesley Sonck played for the likes of Ajax and Borussia Mönchengladbach in his career, but was most successful in his homeland with Genk.

In three prolific seasons with the Belgian club, Sonck scored 80 goals, including six in a 9-0 win over Mechelen in a top-flight match in November 2002.

15. Ted MacDougall

Ted MacDougall (right) of Bournemouth competes for the ball with Southend United's goalkeeper in an FA Cup clash in December 1971. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Scottish forward who spent virtually his entire career in England, Ted MacDougall holds the record for the most goals by a player in an FA Cup tie.

MacDougall scored nine times for Bournemouth in an 11-0 win over Margate in the cup in November 1971, setting a mark which may never be beaten.

14. Eulogio Martínez

Eulogio Martínez (front, centre) with Spain in 1962. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only once in the history of the Copa del Rey has a player scored a double hat-trick and that was Eulogio Martínez in May 1957.

Martínez, who was born in Paraguay but later represented Spain, hit seven goals in an 8-1 win over Atlético Madrid. A two-time league and cup winner with Barça, he also scored the first-ever goal at Camp Nou in its inauguration in September 1957.

13. Fernando Peyroteo

Portugal coach Fernando Peyroteo (centre) speaks with his players after a defeat at Wembley in October 1961. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A legendary figure of Portuguese football, Fernando Peyroteo spent his entire career at Sporting CP and scored over 500 goals for the Lisbon side.

Peyroteo scored nine goals in a 14-0 win over Leça in February 1942 and eight in a 12-1 thrashing of Boavista in October 1948.

12. Afonso Alves

Afonso Alves is congragulated by a Heerenveen team-mate after scoring seven goals against Heracles Almelo in October 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Afonso Alves' career may not have quite lived up to its early promise, but the Brazilian striker definitely had his moments.

His most memorable match came for Heerenveen against Heracles Almelo in the Dutch Eredivisie in October 2007, when he scored seven goals in a 9-0 win. A move to Middlesbrough followed, but was less successful, and he saw out his career in Qatar.

11. Silvio Piola

Silvio Piola (centre) in action for Italy against Brazil at the 1938 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first man to score a double hat-trick in Serie A and one of two players ever to achieve the feat, Silvio Piola netted six goals for Pro Vercelli in a 7-2 win over Fiorentina in October 1933.

A World Cup winner with Italy in 1938, Piola also represented Lazio and Juventus and was a three-time Serie A runner-up.

10. Omar Sívori

Omar Sivori of Juventus. (Image credit: Alamy)

One of just two players in Serie A history to have scored six goals in a match, Omar Sívori hit his double hat-trick in a huge win for Juventus.

Sívori struck six times as Juve thrashed rivals Inter 9-1 in June 1961. The Argentine-Italian netted the first three for the Bianconeri, later adding his side's fifth, seventh and ninth goals in a historic win.

9. Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring Norway's ninth goal against Honduras at the Under-20 World Cup in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Double hat-trick? Erling Haaland went one better, as he usually does, by hitting a triple hat-trick for Norway's Under-20 side against Honduras at the U-20 World Cup in 2019.

Haaland was 18 years old at the time and playing for RB Salzburg. His nine-goal haul in Norway's 12-0 win definitely marked his arrival as one of the world's most exciting forward players.

8. Dieter Müller

Dieter Muller (left) in action for FC Koln against Bayern Munich in February 1975. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Bundesliga winner with FC Köln in 1977/78, Dieter Müller was the competition's top scorer that season and also in the previous campaign.

Müller scored over 150 times for Köln in total and holds the Bundesliga record for most goals in a game: six in a 7-2 win over Werder Bremen in August 1977.

7. Telmo Zarra

A street sign named in honour of legendary striker Telmo Zarra outside Athletic Club's San Mames stadium. (Image credit: Alamy)

Telmo Zarra is Athletic Club's all-time top scorer and the legendary former Spain striker was the most prolific in La Liga history until many of his records were broken by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zarra, who scored 20 goals in 20 games for Spain, spent virtually his entire career at Athletic and netted six times in a 10-0 win over Lleida in November 1950.

6. Lothar Emmerich

West Germany's Lothar Emmerich tries to get a shot away in the 1966 World Cup final against England at Wembley. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best German forwards of his generation, Lothar Emmerich had a long and successful spell at Borussia Dortmund in the 1960s.

In October 1965, Emmerich scored six times for Dortmund in an 8-0 win over Maltese side Floriana in the European Cup Winners' Cup. The following year, he was part of the West Germany side which reached the World Cup final in England.

5. László Kubala

The Laszlo Kubala statue outside Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium, as seen in 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona built the Camp Nou because not enough fans could fit into their old Les Corts home to watch the legendary László Kubala.

Later immortalised in a statue outside the new stadium, Kubala was a legend in his day and scored 288 goals for the Catalan club, including unofficial games. Seven of those came in a 9-0 win over Sporting Gijón in La Liga in February 1952.

4. Pelé

Pele in action for Santos against Guadalajara in 1970. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest players of all time and for many the best of them all, Pelé is also one of the highest scorers in football history.

Exactly how many he scored is up for debate, but he definitely netted eight in one match for Santos against Botafogo (SP) in the Campeonato Paulista in April 1964.

3. Edmundo

Edmundo celebrates a goal for Brazil against El Salvador in February 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most talented Brazilian forwards of his generation, Edmundo played for Serie A side Fiorentina and had five spells at Rio de Janeiro club Vasco da Gama.

In September 1997, Edmundo scored all six goals for Vasco in a 6-0 win over União São João, which is still a Brazilian top-flight record.

2. Julián Álvarez

Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring River Plate's sixth goal against Alianza Lima in a Copa Libertadores game in May 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julián Álvarez signed for Manchester City in January 2022, but was loaned back to River Plate for the next six months.

The striker scored six times for the Buenos Aires club in an 8-1 win over Alianza Lima in the Copa Libertadores in May and was a World Cup winner with Argentina later in the year.

1. Ted Drake

Ted Drake of Arsenal in 1934. (Image credit: Alamy)

A centre-forward who played for Arsenal and Southampton, Ted Drake holds the record for the most goals in a top-flight fixture in English football.

Drake scored all seven goals for Arsenal in a 7-1 win over Aston Villa back in December 1935. He was also capped five times by England, scoring six goals.