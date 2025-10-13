On the back of their worst-ever Premier League campaign last time out, Manchester United knew they faced a significant summer transfer window.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe moved to strengthen Ruben Amorim’s squad by splashing out more than £230 million on summer signings, including a new-look frontline of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

The Red Devils spluttering start to the new season which has seen them sitting on ten points following three wins, three defeats and a draw, underlines the fact that this is still very much a work in progress, something which one of their new summer signings has admitted to.

Matheus Cunha addresses his Manchester United start

Cunha was a £65 million summer signing from Wolves (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cunha, who joined the Red Devils in a £65m move from Wolves and ranked at No.10 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best attacking midfielders in the world, is yet to net his maiden Manchester United goal, having turned out seven times for his new club so far.

The 26-year-old is currently on international duty with Brazil and chalked up an assist in the Selecao’s 5-0 win over South Korea on Friday, after which he spoke to local media about how he is adjusting to life at Old Trafford and the pressure he is facing.

Boss Ruben Amorim alongisde Cunha (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Being here now in the national team, and at United, is, without a doubt, a different level, a different moment for me as a player,” Cunha told Globo Esporte following the friendly victory.

“I try as much as possible to adapt, to learn… it’s only been two months [since joining Manchester United], but it feels like I’ve been here for a long time because of the club’s current situation.

“I have to get results as quickly as possible because I’m a [big] signing… all of this helps a lot to find the adaptation faster and feel as good as possible in the national team.”

Despite this slow start, Cunha also insists that he is happy with the move and his role with the Brazil side.

Cunha had scored 33 goals for Wolves over the past two-and-a-half seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Without a doubt,” he continued. “We live in a constant search for something. Even though a difficult moment when you’re pursuing a dream and encountering some obstacles leaves you feeling a bit lost.”

“You want to understand, and despite having so much, you don’t feel fulfilled by what you’ve achieved. You have to constantly remember where you came from to understand where you’ve arrived.”

Cunha - who is valued at €60million on Transfermarkt - will look to break his duck when Manchester United visit Liverpool after the international break.