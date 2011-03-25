Correa to quit Nancy at end of season
By app
PARIS - Nancy coach Pablo Correa will step down at the end of the season, the Uruguayan said on Friday.
"I think it's good for the club," Correa, whose contract was due to run until 2012, told the Ligue 1 club's website.
Correa was a Nancy striker from 1995 to 2000 before taking the reins of the French team in 2002.
Nancy lie 14th in the Ligue 1 standings, six points above the relegation zone with 10 matches left this season.
