Correa to quit Nancy at end of season

"I think it's good for the club," Correa, whose contract was due to run until 2012, told the Ligue 1 club's website.

Correa was a Nancy striker from 1995 to 2000 before taking the reins of the French team in 2002.

Nancy lie 14th in the Ligue 1 standings, six points above the relegation zone with 10 matches left this season.