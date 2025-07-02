Liverpool star Luis Diaz in 'serious' talks with Bayern Munich over move: report
Liverpool have experienced an exciting summer so far, but they may need to brace for some difficult Luis Diaz news
Liverpool could soon lose winger Luis Diaz following ‘serious’ talks with German giants Bayern Munich.
It’s been an incredible window for the Reds so far, landing deals for Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.
It will be difficult to knock Trent Alexander-Arnold off as the headline departure, but Diaz would certainly give the Merseysider a run for his money.
Bayern Munich in ‘concrete’ talks for Liverpool star Luis Diaz
Mohamed Salah was, of course, the star man for Arne Slot’s side last term, but Diaz bagged a not-insignificant 17 goals and eight assists in all competitions.
The Colombia international – ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now – would be a huge miss for the Premier League champions.
But replacements may soon need to be found as German outlet BILD report that Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has made a ‘concrete approach’ to Diaz to discuss the potential finances involved.
The same report nods to interest from Real Madrid, but states the discussions with Die Roten are becoming more serious.
The Reds are widely reported to have knocked back an initial approach from the German club recently, with Diaz under contract until 2027, despite agreement on a new deal not thought to be close.
BILD add that the futures of Nico Williams and Jamie Gittens, heading to Barcelona and Chelsea respectively, has made Diaz their main target, with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford also admired.
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while losing Diaz is not ideal just when the Reds’ squad looks to be taking perfect shape, having their arm twisted may not be the worst-case scenario.
Getting Diaz tied down to a new deal is already looking ominous, so with two years left on his contract, in his prime years and coming off the back of a great season, his value may be at a peak.
Liverpool have committed significant funds to the likes of Wirtz, so a sale of a top asset may be welcome by the accountants at Anfield to stave off any Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) concerns further down the line.
Diaz is valued at €70m, according to Transfermarkt.
