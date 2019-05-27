CSKA Sofia sign former St Johnstone and Celtic striker Tony Watt

Former St Johnstone and Celtic striker Tony Watt has joined CSKA Sofia.

The Bulgarian club confirmed on their official website that Watt had signed a three-year contract.

The 25-year-old left Saints at the end of the season after failing to agree a new deal. He scored eight goals in his only campaign in Perth, but only two after August.

CSKA Sofia finished second in the Bulgarian league and will play in the Europa League qualifiers. They are the one-cap Scotland international’s 11th professional club.