Florian Wirtz's move to Liverpool has been slammed by a former Germany international.

Having moved from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal estimated to be worth £116m, the 22-year-old penned a five-year deal on Merseyside and has a vital added threat to Arne Slot's side ahead of next season.

With Bayern Munich having also shown a keen interest in the player, one ex-German star has thrown caution over the move, believing the talented attacking midfielder should have instead stayed in his home country.

'I would have liked it if he had played for Bayern'

Florian Wirtz registered 16 goals and 15 assists for Leverkusen last season (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Described as one of the best attacking talents in Europe, Wirtz's credentials will be tested thoroughly in the Premier League, especially given the physical nature the English game is renowned for.

But after breaking through under the guidance of Xabi Alonso in the Bundesliga, one man in particular believes Wirtz has made the wrong career choice all things considered.

Florian Wirtz after he was unveiled as new Liverpool player (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

"I would have liked it if he had played for Bayern," said former FC Koln defender Jonas Hector recently. "Especially in terms of prospects for the national team and for next year. Because there, if you have a decent block, you can get into the swing of things even better. That's why I would have liked to see it."

"Ultimately, it's certainly also about money. And a club like Liverpool is quite well positioned in that regard," added the now-retired German international.

"I think Bayern aren't doing too badly, fundamentally. That's what Bayern Munich is playing for – the Champions League.

"I'm sure they'll easily become champions next year. And then it's all about the Champions League. And that's what those in charge at Bayern will be judged on."

Former FC Koln star Jonas Hector doesn't believe Florian Wirtz has made the correct career move (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it is hard not to see past Hector's bias, especially given that he is a former Germany international who played the whole of his career in his home country.

Perhaps he never got the chance to play in England, and that jealousy shows through, but we think Wirtz will cope just fine at Liverpool and expect him to hit the ground running under Slot next season.