‘Eberechi Eze could be Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Cantona – he could become the main man at the club’ Spurs legend explains why Crystal Palace star would be a perfect fit

Eberechi Eze scored the winner in the FA Cup final in May – it’s little surprise, then, that he’s in demand this summer.

The 26-year-old has played a pivotal role for Crystal Palace since moving to Selhurst Park from QPR in 2020, helping them bag their first ever major trophy with victory over Manchester City at Wembley at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Since then, he’s been linked with a host of clubs, including Arsenal, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs legend on Eze's possible impact

Eberechi Eze (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs are under new management after the appointment of Thomas Frank, bidding to improve on a highly disappointing 17th-placed finish last time around, even if they ended the campaign by winning the Europa League.

Mathys Tel has already converted his loan from Bayern Munich into a permanent deal, but Son Heung-min might leave this summer.

Teddy Sheringham (Image credit: Getty Images)

“When you look at Tottenham’s first team, it’s quite formidable,” Tottenham legend Teddy Sheringham said. “They had a lot of bad luck with injuries, but there’s a lot of talent already there.

“But Thomas will want to put his own mark on the side. I think you’ve got to look at replacing Son. Maybe they’re already looking at Mathys Tel as being the man to do that, I don’t know. But they have already signed him and spent £30 million on him.

"For that amount of money, they’ll expect big things from Tel, even though he’s still young. But I think there are players they can add, still.”

Sheringham is a fan of Eze, and thinks he could even have the same impact on Spurs as Eric Cantona at Manchester United – back in the early 1990s, the Frenchman moved to Old Trafford and transformed the team.

“Players like Eze would enhance that football club,” said Sheringham, speaking in association with Racing Tipster.

“They’re in the Champions League this coming season, so they can afford to push the boat out and sign some players with a big stature and reputation.

“I think Eze is definitely one of those that would walk into Tottenham Hotspur and think ‘This is a proper place, I’m going to enjoy playing my football here’.

“I think he can shine the way Eric Cantona did when he went to Man United all those years ago. He could become the main man at Spurs, and that’s the type of player you want coming into your club.”