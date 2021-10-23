Darren Ferguson hails Peterborough matchwinner Siriki Dembele

Darren Ferguson hailed Siriki Dembele after his stoppage-time winner secure a 2-1 victory for Peterborough against QPR.

Dembele took Oliver Norburn’s pass and raced clear down the right before firing across goal for his second winner of the week after netting against Hull in midweek.

It capped a superb fightback from Posh who responded well to Ilias Chair curling in a corner for the visitors, with Harrison Burrows finishing an excellent team move to equalise.

Ferguson said: “It was a great game of football. I would have said that even if we hadn’t won.

“We knew our shape had to be solid, but that in transition we could play through them.

“Wednesday was big for them – they needed that win because our home form has been good. You could feel the relief in the players and it showed today.

“It was a great finish by Burrows – he was very good again. And that’s what Dembs is about. He’s always a threat and he’s a really good finisher.

“He’s got pace, he’s a strong little bugger. He’s brave, takes the ball and commits players.

“We know he’s out of contract. The chairman tried to do something but he didn’t want to sign one. But he’s been really good.

“(Norburn) was brilliant. I’ve tried to sign him for three years and he’s going to be one of the best signings I’ve ever made.”

QPR had looked the more threatening side and came closest to scoring in the first half.

Peterborough goalkeeper Dai Cornell spilled a Chair shot, but he saved the follow-up from Lyndon Dykes with his foot, before Charlie Austin fired the next rebound wide.

The visitors did, though, strike early after the break. Chair curling in directly from a corner on the left on 50 minutes.

However, Peterborough responded six minutes later with a superb move which ended with a deflected Sammie Szmodics shot finding Burrows down the left, with the 19-year-old scoring from close range.

Both sides had chances to grab the winner with Jack Taylor coming closest as he nipped in ahead of Dunne to bear down on goal, but Dieng saved his effort and Dembele fired the rebound over to the frustration of the home fans.

But those groans were soon forgotten as the forward slotted home to make it back-to-back wins.

A fifth away defeat pushed QPR outside of the play-offs, and manager Mark Warburton said: “We didn’t manage the game at all in the latter stages.

“We gave the ball away cheaply and Peterborough were very dangerous and brave.

“To concede a goal in that manner is very hard to take – it hurts. We were out of shape.

“We looked in control but it’s about being more clinical. We got the ball in wide areas but lacked quality. We weren’t at our best, but we have to manage the game better.

“We gave the ball away cheaply in defence and midfield which was frustrating.”

“It’s a big game Tuesday (against Sunderland in the League Cup) and a chance to go to the last eight of the major tournament. It’s three games in seven days – it’s a huge ask of the squad but we’ve got to enjoy the big games.”

Warburton also said Chair’s goal had been worked on in training, with him scoring twice from the set-piece on Friday. He added: “We thought they had a weakness there.”