Jurgen Klopp set for Liverpool dugout return - alongside Sir Kenny Dalglish

Jurgen Klopp is set to return to the dugout at Anfield - but only as a special one-off.

The 58 year old oversaw a transformative period at Liverpool that turned them into persistent challengers for both Premier League and Champions League trophies during his nine-year spell in charge.

The Reds ended their 30-year wait for the top-flight title under Klopp in 2020 as well as reaching three Champions League finals, winning the competition in 2019.

Jurgen Klopp to assist Sir Kenny Dalglish as Liverpool manager for legends game

Klopp stepped down to make way for Arne Slot in summer 2024 and has not taken on a club management position since, instead going in as Red Bull's global head of soccer.

But Klopp is set to assist Sir Kenny Dalglish for a Liverpool legends side when they take on a side of Borussia Dortmund counterparts in a charity match at Anfield in March.

Sir Kenny Dalglish will manage the Liverpool legends side (Image credit: Getty Images)

The proceeds will go to the LFC Foundation and Forever Reds, with the funds this year going towards employability programmes. Tickets are available here, priced at £29.50 for adults, £19.50 for concessions and £9.50 for juniors.

Klopp, who ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League managers ever, is the honorary ambassador of the LFC Foundation.

He said: "It means a lot to me, honestly. To be back at Anfield for the Legends game, alongside Sir Kenny and his team [Ian Rush and John Aldridge], playing against the BVB legends, that is something special.

"It's going to be a very emotional and special day for me, for the LFC Foundation and for everyone involved. I can't wait and I really hope to see you all there."

Steven Gerrard is set to captain the Liverpool legends team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard is set to skipper the Liverpool legends team, giving him a chance to work under Klopp having missed his arrival by a few months.

Other players confirmed to be involved include Sami Hyypia, Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal, Martin Kelly and Yossi Benayoun.

Any suggestion that some of those players are rather stretching the definition of the word 'legend' would be unkind.