David James has taken up painting and is donating a picture of Bobby Moore to help cancer research

David James has donated one of his most prized paintings to the Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK to help raise funds for research into bowel cancer.

The ex-West Ham and Liverpool goalkeeper took up painting 13 years ago as a way to relax, and has reportedly completed more than 50 paintings.

As well as revealing his passion and sharing his favourite piece – a portrait of England's World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore accepting the trophy from the Queen 50 years ago – to raise money for the Bobby Moore Fund, this is the first time that James has shared his work publicly.

The framed piece, which stands at 4 by 4ft on canvas, will go up for auction at the Bobby Moore Fund’s London Sports Quiz next Thursday (November 10) – an event that sees stars from the sporting world pitted against each other for eight rounds of competitive questioning to raise awareness and money for the Bobby Moore Fund’s research into bowel cancer.

Bobby Moore Fund

Speaking about the artwork, James said: “It’s 50 years since Bobby lifted the World Cup and I know it’s a huge year for the Bobby Moore Fund, so it seemed right to pass the piece over to Stephanie Moore for the Fund. I’m not claiming to be Picasso but I’m especially fond of this painting because it captures the biggest moment in my sport’s history. Bobby is still my hero so I’m proud to support the charity and research into the disease that took his life in any way I can.”

Stephanie Moore, Bobby’s wife and founder of the Bobby Moore Fund, added: “David is hugely talented as well as being extremely generous and we are so grateful to him for sharing his beautiful artwork with us.

“I’m looking forward to putting it up for auction at the Bobby Moore Fund London Sports Quiz and am confident it will get a fantastic reaction from the audience, helping us smash last year’s total and raise even more money to beat bowel cancer sooner.”

For more information visit www.bobbymoorefund.org The Bobby Moore Fund is the official charity partner of the FA. For further information about Cancer Research UK's work or to find out how to support the charity, please call 0300 123 1861 or visit www.cancerresearchuk.org