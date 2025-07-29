‘Things like that just give me goosebumps!’ Lionesses goalkeeper Hannah Hampton applauded by former England star for filling Mary Earps vacancy

Hannah Hampton was one of the stars of Euro 2025

There is no shortage of inspiring stories from the Lionesses’ Euro 2025 triumph, but one particular shining light is that of goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

Debate raged pre-tournament regarding whether it would be the 24-year-old or veteran shot-stopper Mary Earps between the sticks in Switzerland, but that discussion ground to a halt when the latter announced her shock retirement in May.

Former England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley can scarcely believe how well the Chelsea star stepped up to the task.

Former England goalkeeper hails “incredible” Euro 2025 performance

Karen Bardsley recently spoke to 'The Sports Agents' podcast about Hampton's Euro 2025 efforts (Image credit: The Sports Agents (Global))

“She handled that,” Bardsley told The Sports Agents podcast, discussing Hampton’s response to the Earps situation. “That’s big pressure."

“The shirt, you know, it’s a big responsibility. And I certainly think she’s added a lovely layer to it.”

Hampton rose to prominence after her 2023 move to Chelsea (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Not only did Hampton have to fill Earps' gloves, but she also faced naysayers who questioned her suitability for the role on account of suffering with strabismus, an eye condition that affects depth perception.

“She’s overcome a lot,” Bardsley noted. “And again, I think it’s very fitting that she is in this team, because they encapsulate that everywhere.”

Far from a weakness, Hampton’s vision and passing range created one of the moments of the tournament against the Netherlands, where her fizzed, cross-field pass to Alessia Russo cut the Dutch defence in half, creating a chance that was ultimately finished by Lauren James.

“I just think her distribution is a weapon,” Bardsley added, “And that’s why Sarina [Wiegman] has made the decision, and it’s paid off.”

Hampton and Mary Earps spent England camps together before the baton was passed (Image credit: Getty Images)

Success in the tournament, aided greatly by Hampton, has thrust the 24-year-old firmly into the spotlight.

Bardsley commented: “She’s quite understated, isn’t she? In the way she kind of goes about things.

“We were standing there, watching them get the trophy, and we’re just like, ‘Do you think she actually knows how good she is?’ Because the way she comes across, it’s like it’s normal.

“And the things that she can do. She’s incredible.”

Hampton's international success follows an undefeated domestic treble with the Blues (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hampton is one of several characters who embody a growing, strong-spirited England group which Bardsley feels is indicative of the change the women’s game has undergone since her early playing days. Bardsley's own international career spanned 16 years, beginning in 2005.

“When I see them raise that trophy for a second time, and I see the confidence that Chloe Kelly has, and the self-belief, those types of things, I cast myself back to maybe 2013 and perhaps, you know, we didn’t feel that sort of confidence.

“In that relatively short space of time, the cultural change within the team, and within England itself, to see such strong, confident role models; it’s a big shift.

“I think things like that just give me goosebumps!”

Bardsley was speaking to The Sports Agents, available to listen to now on Global Player, or wherever you get your podcasts.