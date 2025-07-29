Yokohama FM v Liverpool live streams: How to watch pre-season friendly
Liverpool continue their pre-season endeavours with a clash against Japanese side Yokohama FM
Watch Yokohama FM v Liverpool today as the Premier League champions continue their preparations for the 2025/2026 season with a match against the Japanese outfit in Asia, with all the details here on live streams.
• Date: Wednesday, 30 July 2025
• Kick-off time: 11.30pm BST / 06.30am ET
• Venue: Nissan Stadium, Yokohoma
• TV & Streaming: LFCTV / All Red Video ($, global)
• Free stream: TVNZ (New Zealand)
After beating Preston earlier this month, Liverpool's pre-season schedule continues with a mini tour of Asia, and it's the Japanese side Yokohama FM up next for Arne Slot's side.
The Merseysiders will be looking to bounce back following a 4-2 defeat against AC Milan last time out, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo on the scoresheet.
If you want to watch this one unfold, then read on as our handy guide brings you all the details on how to watch Yokohama FM v Liverpool online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.
How to watch Yokohama FM v Liverpool in the UK
In the UK, Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Yokohama FM is being broadcast on Liverpool's own TV channel, LFCTV, which is available to Sky and Virgin TV subscribers.
For a streaming option, you can sign up to All Red Video – see below.
How to watch Yokohama FM v Liverpool on All Red Video
All Red Video is Liverpool's in-house streaming platform, which offers a 24/7 live stream of LFCTV, which includes coverage of all pre-season friendlies.
All Red Video costs £4.99/$6.49 per month and is not geo-restricted, so you can sign up and watch anywhere in the world.
Can I watch Yokohama FM v Liverpool for free?
You can watch Yokohama FM v Liverpool for free if you're in New Zealand, with TVNZ showing the friendly live.
You can stream Yokohama FM v Liverpool for free via the TVNZ+ streaming website. Coverage is geo-restricted so you'll need a VPN to get your usual TVNZ coverage outside of New Zealand – more on that below.
Watch Yokohama FM v Liverpool from anywhere
What if you're away from home when Yokohama FM v Liverpool is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
