Why Lionesses hero Chloe Kelly made public apology after England's European Championship trophy parade

Chloe Kelly played a crucial role in England's back-to-back Euros victory this summer, scoring the decisive spot kick against Spain during the final's nail-biting penalty shootout.

Kelly had come off the bench for the third time in as many knockout fixtures, providing an assist for Alessia Russo to draw level against world champions Spain, which ultimately took the final to extra-time.

England weathered a storm during the last 30 minutes of the tie, taking the game to penalties. Kelly stepped up to take England's fifth and most important kick from 12 yards, striking fiercely through the ball to beat Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll and confirm back-to-back European Championship wins for the Lionesses.

Chloe Kelly apologises after Euros celebration

Fans of England show their support as they wait for the England Women's team victory parade (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the England team, alongside head coach Sarina Wiegman, embarked on an open-top bus parade down The Mall in Central London, which finished in front of Buckingham Palace.

Approximately 65,000 people turned out to celebrate the Lionesses' success. The masses were entertained by several members of the trophy-winning squad on mic, including captain Leah Williamson and spot-kick hero Kelly.

"Thank you to everyone that's got out to support us, whether that's in Switzerland or here today. It's so f**king special," the Arsenal striker said, which was met with cheers from the crowd.

Kelly later took to social media, issuing a statement apologising for swearing after her message to fans was broadcast live on daytime television.

"Ooops. Emotions got the better of me. Sorry for the F bomb. Love CK x", the 27-year-old wrote.

Kelly also posted a picture of herself in front of the Queen Victoria Memorial fountain outside Buckingham Palace with the caption: "I LOVE ENGLAND".

I LOVE ENGLAND pic.twitter.com/UVgmRRStI2July 29, 2025

Nineteen of the 23 Lionesses squad members will return to domestic action with their club sides in just over a month when the new season of the Women's Super League kicks off.

Kelly recently returned to Arsenal, where she began her career, after spells with Everton and Manchester City.