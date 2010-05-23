Debrecen retain Hungarian title

Videoton lost to Gyor 1-0 and missed the chance to leapfrog the title holders. They ended up second on 61 points, one behind Debrecen.

The champions have won the league five out of the last six seasons. In 2008 they finished as runners-up behind MTK, after a steady progression from mid-table following promotion in 1993.

"It was tough, we played badly and all the players were nervous as the game wore on," Debrecen defender Zoltan Szelesi said on Duna national television. "But that does not matter now; we defended the title, that is what matters."

Gyor ended the campaign in third place and qualified for the Europa League with Videoton and Zalaegerszeg, who play Debrecen in the Hungarian Cup final on Wednesday.

Videoton's Serbian striker Nemanja Nikolic finished as the league's best scorer with 18 goals.