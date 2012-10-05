Della Valle: Jovetic isn’t for sale

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the Italian outfit following reported interest from Juventus and Manchester City.

The Montenegro international is contracted with La Viola until 2016 and Della Valle is adamant he will remain with the Serie A side.

"My brother (president Andrea Della Valle) has already said in all languages that [Stevan] Jovetic is staying at Fiorentina," he told La7.

"It's not the first time that my family has decided to keep our star players and say 'no' to offers.

"But if someone wants to negotiate a deal for any Fiorentina player, then he must ring the doorbell and politely ask what we think about it.

"Whoever acts differently will not get along with us."