Perisic named in Inter tour squad despite Manchester United links

Ivan Perisic has been included in Inter's squad for their pre-season tour of China and Singapore.

The Croatia international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but has nonetheless been named in head coach Luciano Spalletti's 28-man party.

Stevan Jovetic has also been included, despite talk of a transfer to Sevilla.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio suggested on Tuesday that talk of an imminent agreement with United for Perisic was premature, insisting: "He is close to Inter."

United boss Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, admitted he had "no idea" if a deal was close following his side's 2-1 friendly win over Real Salt Lake.

Full-back Davide Santon has been left out of Inter's squad after MRI scans showed a calf muscle injury but new signings Borja Valero and Milan Skriniar travel.

The Nerazzurri face Schalke in a friendly match in Changzhou before International Champions Cup fixtures against Lyon, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.