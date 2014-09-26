Trio out of Hull trip, reveals Pellegrini

Jovetic is continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered in the 1-0 defeat to Stoke City last month, while Fernando has been troubled by a groin problem and also did not feature against Chelsea last weekend.

Nasri, an unused substitute for the 1-1 draw with Jose Mourinho's men, has a groin issue of his own, but Sergio Aguero and David Silva are both fit despite picking up respective knee and ankle knocks.

"Jovetic and Fernando are out," Pellegrini told a news conference on Friday. "They will be ready next week.

"Nasri also has a groin problem, [but] Aguero and Silva are OK."

Pellergini is expecting a tough test against Steve Bruce's side, but hopes to see a repeat of the performance that saw City triumph 2-0 in last season's corresponding fixture, despite the early dismissal of Vincent Kompany.

"Hull is a difficult team to play away," he added. "Last season, we played really well and we won.

"I hope it will be the same."