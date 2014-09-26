Trio out of Hull trip, reveals Pellegrini
Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed Manchester City will be without Stevan Jovetic, Fernando and Samir Nasri at Hull City on Saturday.
Jovetic is continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered in the 1-0 defeat to Stoke City last month, while Fernando has been troubled by a groin problem and also did not feature against Chelsea last weekend.
Nasri, an unused substitute for the 1-1 draw with Jose Mourinho's men, has a groin issue of his own, but Sergio Aguero and David Silva are both fit despite picking up respective knee and ankle knocks.
"Jovetic and Fernando are out," Pellegrini told a news conference on Friday. "They will be ready next week.
"Nasri also has a groin problem, [but] Aguero and Silva are OK."
Pellergini is expecting a tough test against Steve Bruce's side, but hopes to see a repeat of the performance that saw City triumph 2-0 in last season's corresponding fixture, despite the early dismissal of Vincent Kompany.
"Hull is a difficult team to play away," he added. "Last season, we played really well and we won.
"I hope it will be the same."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.