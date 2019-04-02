Derek McInnes calls for consistency from Dons

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has called for his team to deliver a 90-minute performance and respond to dropping out of the top three in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The Dons lost a half-time lead to go down 2-1 against Hearts on Saturday and suffer their first away defeat for five months.

Kilmarnock leapfrogged them in the table and Aberdeen know they face a major fight to seal a guaranteed European spot.

Ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Motherwell, McInnnes said: “It’s very tight, everybody will be looking at that same opportunity – Hibs, Hearts, Kilmarnock, ourselves – trying to cement third spot first and foremost.

“We’ve just got to make sure we concentrate on ourselves and I do feel the consistency from our own performance is key.

“First-half Saturday is a case in point, where I couldn’t be more pleased with the performance of everybody. Everybody was doing what we expect of them really.

“And second half each area where we had probably been on top in the first half, in certain positions we became second best.

“It’s important we manage our 90 minutes better. It’s always going to be tough going away to Hearts and winning the game, and in isolation each result you can see there’s reasons why.

“I’m just looking for a consistent, 90-minute performance, everybody taking part in the game and delivering what they are capable of.”

While the Dons had been impressive on the road up until Saturday’s second half, their home form has been a worry – they have only collected three points from a possible 18.

McInnes said: “We look forward to a home game now and the focus then turns to the home record of late.

“The only way we can stop that finger getting pointed at us and that question being asked is just by winning the game.

“We are up against a team who are in good form over the last wee while. They have changed the way they are playing, Steve (Robinson) has done a good job with them, some of the younger ones have come in and given them those ball carriers in the side.

“But they are still a very competitive team and we have our work cut out to get a result.

“But it’s important for us to show a response from Saturday and just set about the task of winning the game.”