Jason Tindall’s touchline antics at Newcastle United have earned him the nickname ‘Mad Dog’ at St James’ Park, where the former Bournemouth defender is the yin to Eddie Howe’s yang.

The 47-year-old has never been shy to confront the Premier League’s biggest names, clashing with the likes of Mikel Arteta, Unai Emery and Jurgen Klopp during his three-and-a-half years as the Magpies assistant manager.

Naturally, this has made him a fans’ favourite on Tyneside, but this crowd-pleasing behaviour isn’t just confined to his work on the St James’ Park sidelines.

Andrew Cushin reveals his Tindall encounter

Unai Emery and Jason Tindall share a word during the encounter at St. James' Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shortly before Tindall and Howe arrived at Newcastle United, local singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin was beginning to turn heads in the music industry, having caught the eye of Noel Gallagher and signing on to The Libertines frontman Pete Doherty’s record label.

Cushin’s debut album was released in September 2023 and he opened for Noel Gallagher on the Oasis man’s tour last summer. With his profile growing, he was spotted by Tindall on a night out.

Tindall and Eddie Howe were together at Bournemouth before landing the Newcastle job (Image credit: Mark Kerton)

“A few months ago, I was in an Irish bar in Newcastle with some friends,” Cushin tells FourFourTwo. “Jason Tindall and a few of the players were out.

“My mates and I know some of them, so we said hello. They invited us to sit with them, and a few drinks later Jason asked if I’d like to sing on stage.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The manager of the bar said it’d be an honour. So, I got up and sung Wor Flags.

“I forgot all about it the next morning but there was footage online, and watching it back, I could see Tindall jumping up and down, waving his arms in the air. That was a strange night.”

Howe and Tindall are one of the Premier League's best odd couples (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Newcastle push for a top five finish and return to the Champions League this season, Cushin will be hoping he gets another chance to celebrate with Tindall and the Newcastle squad come the end of the campaign.

Andrew’s album, Love Is For Everyon*, is out now and he’ll be touring in May and June. Head to andrewcushin.os.fan for information