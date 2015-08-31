Di Maria: I was impatient to play

Paris Saint-Germain debutant Angel di Maria claimed he felt no pressure as he made his Ligue 1 bow in a 3-0 victory over Monaco.

PSG had not won a league match at Monaco's Stade Louis II since 2007 but they maintained their perfect start to the 2015-16 season thanks to Edinson Cavani's brace and Ezequiel Lavezzi's late strike.

Di Maria, who came on for Lucas Moura in the 66th minute, teed up Lavezzi for PSG's third goal, with the former Manchester United midfielder lofting the ball over Monaco's defence for his fellow Argentine to volley into the net with seven minutes remaining.

And Di Maria could not hide his joy after starting his career in France with a victory.

"It was a great game. I'm very happy, because we wanted to win and get the three points and that's what we have done," he told PSG's website.

"It's a great start. I was so impatient to play that I didn't feel any pressure at all."

Di Maria had missed PSG's opening three matches of the campaign as he worked his way back from a hamstring injury suffered at the Copa America.

PSG coach Laurent Blanc was thrilled with how the reigning champions handled what could have been a difficult start to the season.

The capital club have yet to concede in Ligue 1, with four wins from as many games.

"Of our first four matches this season, we have played three away, but we have still picked up 12 points, which is excellent," Blanc said.

"We have made a very good start to the season by playing the same way, home and away. That's what we have to do this season."

Heading into the international break, PSG lead Ligue 1 by three points from both Reims and Rennes.