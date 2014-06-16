Drogba fine with bit-part role for Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba is happy to have made an impact in his side's FIFA World Cup win over Japan, despite starting on the bench.
Drogba was brought on with the Ivorians trailing 1-0 in the 62nd minute and the African nation promptly scored twice in the space of four minutes to turn the game on its head and ultimately win 2-1.
Though not directly involved in Wilfried Bony or Gervinho's goals, the 36-year-old's presence gave his team-mates and the Ivorian fans a lift.
And the striker is happy to have played his part.
"I was disappointed, but I have to show my respect to those that started," he is quoted as saying by L'Equipe.
"When I went in, I just wanted to help the team to win the match and I did not need this disappointment in order to be motivated.
"I don’t know how long I played but I knew it was important to give something extra to the team.
"Japan weren't very dangerous but we trailed and had to come from behind to win."
