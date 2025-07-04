Manchester United report: Marcus Rashford given green light for Barcelona, following contract agreement bombshell

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's summer move to Barcelona looks to be back on.

The England international, who has made it clear he wishes to join the Catalan giants as a priority, has snubbed advances from elsewhere across Europe, despite recent claims he will return to pre-season at Carrington with Manchester United next week.

With INEOS demanding a fee of just £40 million for the Wythenshawe-born forward, it is Rashford's wages of £315,000-a-week which is the main sticking point now for cash-stricken Barcelona.

Marcus Rashford looks set for Barcelona switch despite Manchester United pre-season 'return'

Rashford loan spell at Aston Villa in the second half of the season proved there is still a player ready and waiting to get back to his best. Banished after a high-profile fallout with Ruben Amorim upon his arrival in Manchester, the United academy graduate has not played for the club since December 2024.

But with Hansi Flick's side now dealt a transfer blow of their own in the last 24 hours, it seems Rashford's move could be edging ever closer and his long-awaited exit at Old Trafford could soon become a reality.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is available for transfer this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

As relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona target Nico Williams has signed a new long-term deal at Athletic Club, which will see the Spain international remain at the club until June 2035.

It had previously been reported that Barca were in pole position to sign Williams and that a move for Rashford would not be explored until the forward had signed from their La Liga rivals.

His switch to the Nou Camp is now described by Romano as 'off' with registration issues a key factor in the deal breaking down. Williams scored 11 goals and chalked up seven assists in all competitions last season.

Rashford, now, could emerge as Barcelona's back-up target in attack, with verteran striker Robert Lewandowski now aged 36. Barca will face competition from Lewandowski's former side, Bayern Munich, for Rashford, as the German giants have also missed out on Williams’ capture.

Barcelona are on the hunt for a new centre forward given Robert Lewandowski's age (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it appears clear now that Rashford will join Barcelona this summer, despite the issues around his salary at present.

Whether he moves on a loan deal or via a permanent sale remains to be seen, but the quicker the transfer is agreed, the quicker Ruben Amorim and Manchester United can move on.