Manchester United are set to receive a healthy transfer windfall from one of the Premier League rivals.

The Red Devils have made it clear they are looking at ways to help their finances both on and off the pitch, whether that be with high-profile sales or in regards to their recent post-season trip to Asia.

But thanks to the sale of a former academy graduate, Ruben Amorim may now have a little extra legroom when it comes to negotations across this summer months.

Manchester United set to receive windfall as transfer edges closer

The move could help Ruben Amorim in the transfer market (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the fee for Bryan Mbeumo's move from Brentford stalling, Manchester United still seem confident a deal for the Cameroon international can be achieved in the next few weeks.

But with a striker still top of their priority list before the start of the season, talk of Ollie Watkins' proposed switch from Aston Villa may need a little extra wiggle room and thus a boost could soon be on its way.

Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins is liked by Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per The Athletic, Newcastle United are pushing to sign Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga, who enjoyed a brilliant season under Nuno Espirito Santo. The Magpies did have an initial bid in the region of £45 million rejected for the 23-year-old, but talks are still ongoing.

A new offer has been made by the St James’ Park club worth more than £50m plus bonuses, with Manchester United having sold Elanga back in 2023 after he failed to impress former manager Erik ten Hag.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elanga scored six goals and provided 11 assists for Forest last term as the club qualified for the Conference League with a seventh-placed Premier League finish. It is thought the Red Devils will receive a significant sell-on fee from any sale, with Mail Sport indicating it could be close to £8m.

Amorim will hope those funds will filter down into his summer kitty, with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho all set to be sold permanently.

Anthony Elanga playing for Nottingham Forest against Everton, April 2025. (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo's view, Elanga deserves his move to Newcastle United and at 23, he still has plenty of room for development within his game.

It's another smart signing from Eddie Howe and his team, with success stories such as Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and Tino Livramento showing the beauty of spending wisely in today's often-inflated market.