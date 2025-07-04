Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli's exit plan laid out: report

Arsenal will only sign a new left winger should Gabriel Martinelli leave the club.

Martinelli, who scored 10 times for the Gunners last season, is said to have attracted interest from Bayern Munich, with Leroy Sane having left the club for Galatasaray.

The Brazil international earns an estimated £180,000 per week and is under contract at the Emirates until 2027, but that hasn't stopped Mikel Arteta from assessing his options.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta COULD be forced to sell Gabriel Martinelli to fund an improvement

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a busy boy this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gunners' search for a new centre forward has been well documented, with both Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko both seemingly making themselves ready and available for a move to the Premier League.

Which one does in fact become an Arsenal player next season remains to be seen, but it is over on the left that controversy continues to arise, especially with Martinelli unsure whether he will be replaced or not before the start of the new season.

Benjamin Sesko has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Arsenal have always wanted to strengthen on the left wing, but now know a move for either Real Madrid's Rodrygo or even Newcastle United's Antony Gordon is entirely dependent on the future of Martinelli.

The former Ituano man has been linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Ornstein has admitted that a new left-sided forward would have to be counter-balanced by an exit from Martinelli.

“Arsenal always wanted to strengthen on the left wing, but they’ve got Gabriel Martinelli there," he began. “If he were to leave, then you could see them bringing in a top left-sided winger. If he’s not to leave, I don’t think so.”

Ornstein added: “We’ve reported on the likes of Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon, I think that’s if Martinelli leaves. I don’t necessarily think that’s if he was to stay.”

Mikel Arteta is known to be a huge admirer of Real Madrid star Rodrygo (Image credit: Mateo Villalba/Getty Images)

Rodrygo is said to be 'well-liked' by Arteta with TBR Football stating how the Brazilian is Arsenal's number one option to replace Martinelli. Graeme Bailey told TBR this week: “I think Rodrygo is quickly emerging as Arsenal’s dream target.

“From what I’m hearing from people close to the situation, once Real Madrid get back from the Club World Cup, Rodrygo is going to make it clear that he wants to leave.

“I think Rodrygo’s situation is going to come to a head, I think Madrid will confirm Vinicius Junior’s new contract once they are back, which is already in place.

“I think everything points towards Rodrygo leaving and my belief is that Arsenal will be towards the top of his desired places to go. Arsenal know what kind of fee it will take to sign Rodrygo, around £75m, they know about his wages, and that hasn’t scared them off one bit.

“It would be a huge feather in Berta’s cap to sign Rodrygo, and there’s a genuine belief within the Arsenal camp that the Brazilian would be an outstanding fit."