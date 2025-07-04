Arsenal on the verge of agreement for star, following shock exit: report
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has found a new signing with the deal said to be nearing completion
Arsenal are on the verge of completing yet another new addition.
The Gunners are set to announce the signing of Martin Zubimendi in the next few weeks, with the talented Spain international on the way from Real Sociedad. There is also an expectation that one of Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyokeres will join this summer.
Kepa Arrizabalaga has also joined from Chelsea, and fellow Blues team-mate Noni Madueke has also been linked with a switch from west London, with Mikel Arteta also managing to persuade another young star to join the club.
Mikel Arteta closes in on new defender, with another heading out the door
Chasing down the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City will no doubt be the aim once again, but having the squad depth to compete with Arne Slot and Pep Guardiola's sides remains the biggest challenge.
With several new faces set to arrive, including rumours Real Madrid man Rodrygo could also be on his way to north London, one 21-year-old from Spain also looks to be edging closer to becoming an Arsenal player.
Firstly, it seems Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu will soon depart, with BBC Sport reporting how the 26-year-old has had his contract terminated by the club. Tomiyasu has struggled with off-the-field issues in recent years and is also still recovering from yet another knee injury.
His existing deal was due to expire at the end of next season, but Arsenal and Tomiyasu have reached a contractual settlement to end his contract early. It's a bitter pill for the former Bologna man to swallow, having made just 84 appearances in four years.
But as one door closes, another opens, with Superdeporte in Spain stating how Arsenal are edging nearer to signing Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera. The 21-year-old can operate at both centre-back and right-back, and a fee of £15 million has been touted as the requisite fee.
Mosquera has already told Valencia of his wishes to join Arsenal despite being under contract until 2026. The Spain Under-21 international made 41 appearances last season, scoring just once against CD Leganes.
In FourFourTwo's view, Mosquera looks to be a decent pick up given his age and international pedigree at just 21. His performances in La Liga have in the past attracted the attention of several other European clubs.
Likely to provide healthy competition for Ben White, Mosquera was also previously touted with a move to Atletico Madrid, who current Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta previously worked for.
