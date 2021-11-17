Dundee United delighted to welcome Mathew Cudjoe to club

Dundee United have signed Ghana Under-20 midfielder Mathew Cudjoe subject to international clearance.

The 18-year-old has joined the Terrors from Ghanaian side Young Apostles having previously trained with German giants Bayern Munich.

Cudjoe helped Ghana lift the Under-20 African Cup of Nations in March, playing in all six games throughout the tournament.

Sporting director Tony Asghar told United’s official website: “We are delighted to welcome Mathew to Dundee United, he is a young and exciting talent that we can’t wait to watch develop further over the coming seasons.

“As a club we are continuously aiming to attract talented players – both in our local area, in markets we are well established in and in those that have been less explored.

“We have proven we are a club that knows how to develop and give opportunities to young players.

“Mathew is a player we can have high hopes for and we believe we can give him the platform to hone his talent and hopefully have a very strong career.

“Through opportunities created by the rules surrounding Brexit – we have looked at different markets we can look to gain a foothold.

“It has been a great experience working with the leaders at Young Apostles FC to conclude this deal.

“We are always looking at how we can improve and develop and this opportunity has come at the right time for us to explore.

“Our aim is now to support Mathew and ensure he adapts to the club and understands how we can best support him on his journey.”