Dunga: Everyone wants to have Hulk

The 25-year-old is a reportedly wanted by Chelsea, who are keen to soften the blow of losing recently-released Ivory Coast international Didier Drogba.

Rumours are rife that the Blues have agreed a deal for Hulk with the Portuguese champion, speculation that was quickly dismissed by the player himself.

And Dunga, who handed the front-man his first national cap in 2009, is not surprised to see the player linked with a big-money move this summer.

"It is hard to find a player with his characteristics: strength, power, he wins almost every one-on-one situation and can also decide a match with his shots from medium and long range," Dunga told O Jogo.

"He is a player that every club wants because he is different from everyone else."