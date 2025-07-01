Quiz! Can you name every goalkeeper with 50 or more Premier League clean sheets?

An ever-present of the Premier League in the late 2000s and early 2010s, does Tim Howard make the list?

Who would be a goalkeeper?

One of the most thankless tasks in football, the man between the sticks. One mistake and thats all you're remembered for.

Well, we're trying to reverse that trend. Yes, when a game has no goals it can be a bit boring, but, can you remember the best in business at keeping the ball out of the net?

You have 10 minutes on the clock, to name all 50 goalkeepers in Premier League history with more than 50 clean sheets.

It's a niche one and clean sheets are hard to come by, so your favourite goalkeeper may not make the list.

One player escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post, something the names in this quiz certainly wouldn't allow to happen!

Don’t forget to comment your scores below and send this quiz round to your mates, so you can declare yourself a legend of all Premier League knowledge.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

