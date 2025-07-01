Unpaid wages, a managerial exit and failed club sales - How Sheffield Wednesday are in CRISIS

Sheffield Wednesday are in crisis.

The Owls have been slapped with a three-window transfer embargo, and that is merely the tip of the iceberg in South Yorkshire. A failed takeover has now transpired, and manager Danny Rohl continues to be linked with an exit.

Add to that, a section of first-team players, yet to be named, are now reported to have handed a 15-day notice to the club, given their wages have not been paid for over two months. Here, FourFourTwo takes a deeper look at the issues surrounding Sheffield Wednesday...

Sheffield Wednesday are in CRISIS and here's why

Sheffield Wednesday star Pierce Charles already has plenty of suitors (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in September 2023, owner Dejphon Chansiri issued threats to stop all funding at Hillsborough. It's been no secret that the 57-year-old is looking for a new buyer, but finding a suitable candidate looks to be an issue.

Lyon owner John Textor and his firm Eagle Football Group had been linked with a takeover in June, but a deal could not be agreed, given Chansiri wished to receive £5 million as an upfront fee to guarantee a period of exclusivity, amongst other issues relating to the price of the club. The Owls had already rejected two bids from the American consortium.

Chanisiri denied the claims made by the US-based group and stated he had, in fact, agreed on a price in advance, but after waiting 45 minutes for a Zoom meeting to discuss the further terms of a sale, nobody showed, and thus the takeover went cold.

The Thai businessman insisted in a recent statement that he is doing 'everything he can' to find a buyer and or bring in new investment. It's not the first time Sheffield Wednesday have faced EFL sanctions, with previous tax bills settled late. This occasion, however, seems a little more serious, especially given that players can now legally leave the club and rip up their contracts.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan is currently out of contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Owls have also not paid player wages again for June, with this resulting in four months of problems in terms of salaries. A report from the Sheffield Star today reports how squad members can now hand in 15-day notices with the intent of leaving the club, as per FIFA rulings.

The legislation states that any player can do so if wages have not been paid for over two months, with the likes of Barry Bannan, Anthony Musaba and Josh Windass all now perhaps looking to secure a new club ahead of the 2025/26 season, given their deals ran out on June 30.

Add to that Danny Rohl's rumoured exit, and the problems continue to get worse and worse. Rohl has indicated his desire to go back to Germany and was thought to be on Southampton's managerial shortlist before the Saints opted to appoint Will Still.

Rohl, now linked with the vacant job at Leicester City, came in to help Wednesday secure their Championship status in 2023/24, before guiding the Owls to a 12th-placed finish last season despite wholesale issues in the background of the club.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl isn't short of suitors in the game (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Mail Sport, Rohl did not take charge of first-team training earlier this week at the club's Middlewood Road facilities and instead 'confirmed' he wishes to depart and find a new side to manage.

"Personally, I had a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday. I've made no secret of the fact that I'd like to work at the highest possible level with the best players in the near future," said the German back in May.

"The Bundesliga is, of course, a consideration. My situation in Sheffield is unofficially relatively clear. There's a clear agreement with the owner about how I envision my future. Unfortunately, I can't go into detail about that right now."

It's a sad state of affairs for the former Premier League side, who, with the correct investment and infrastructure, could no doubt challenge for a return to the top flight in the future. For now, securing a new buyer and clearing any existing debts must be a priority to relieve fans' fears.

Josh Windass could be on his way out of the club in the next few weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

This situation mirrors so many in the English pyramid in recent years. More serious cases involving Bury and Macclesfield - with both sides having gone out of business and forced to restart at the bottom of the English football system - provide another stark reminder that more needs to be done by those who govern our beautiful game.

Scunthorpe United, Reading and Southend United are additional examples of poor mismanagement, with businessmen mere custodians to the history of the football clubs in this country. Until the newly proposed football governance bill is passed, situations like these will continue to happen over and over again.