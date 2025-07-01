FourFourTwo's Women's Euro 2025 predictor has arrived, allowing you to guess the routes of all 16 teams in this year's competition.

England are looking to defend their crown at Women's Euro 2025 in Switzerland – and the tournament looks set to be blockbuster from the get-go, with England, the Netherlands, France and Spain all placed in the same group, of which just two will qualify after the initial fixtures.

One of the favourites, Spain, are looking to add to their World Cup success in 2023 by winning their first title with eight-time winners Germany looking to get back on the perch following several years without a title.

Get involved with our Women's Euro 2025 predictor – and see if you can get on the leaderboard

Fridolina Rolfo of Sweden (Image credit: Vera Loitzsch - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

With the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 fast approaching in Switzerland, the anticipation for a summer of thrilling football is reaching fever pitch.

The highly anticipated tournament, kicking off on July 2, promises to build on the incredible momentum women's football has generated, showcasing elite talent, fierce national rivalries, and unforgettable moments across eight picturesque Swiss cities – it's an event where new heroes will emerge and established stars will shine, all vying for one of European football's most prestigious titles, and we want you to predict every twist and turn.

Eleonora Goldoni of Italy (Image credit: Sara Cavallini - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Testing your predictive prowess is simple if you follow these steps: first, you're going to want to select the specific Women's Euro 2025 fixture you wish to predict.

Then, choose one of three straightforward outcomes – a win for either side, or a draw. The beauty of tournament football is its unpredictability, so every decision counts!

Consider the teams' recent form, any crucial injuries, head-to-head records, and even the pressure of a knockout game. Once you've meticulously weighed up all the factors, lock in your selections before kick-off. Each correct result will earn you a valuable three points, whereas an incorrect prediction, unfortunately, yields nothing.

Players will be ranked by their total points accumulated throughout the tournament, so ensure you come back each matchday to secure your predictions for every nail-biting encounter.

All that's left now is for you to make your selections and get going – the glory of Euro 2025 awaits your expert predictions. Let us know how you get on in the comments and share with friends to compete for the title!