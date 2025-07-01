Harvey Elliott celebrates with his arms outstretched after scoring the winning goal for Liverpool against PSG in the Champions League last 16 first leg match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on 5 March, 2025

Liverpool's squad is undergoing a transformation this summer.

After making just one signing last summer and only two outgoings occurring in the shape of Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho, Arne Slot has got to work in stamping his authority on the Premier League champions.

Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have already joined for a combined sum of upwards of €200 million, and now it looks like Liverpool will try and recoup some of that money in player sales.

Liverpool's asking price for Harvey Elliott revealed

Harvey Elliott made just two starts for Liverpool last season, both coming after the Premier League title was secured (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jarell Quansah is on the verge of joining Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth around £35 million, and he will follow Caoimhin Kelleher out the exit door at Anfield.

Higher profile names such as Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa are also expected to leave, as well as Harvey Elliott who saw his game time significantly squashed under Slot last season.

Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal during the Champions League 2024/25 League Phase match against LOSC Lille (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elliott is coming off the back of a stellar European Championships with England's under-21s, where he scored five goals and was named player of the tournament.

He was always expected to leave this summer following comments made at the end of the season, but Liverpool have now set an asking price for the 22-year-old.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Liverpool are set to ask for a fee of around £40 million, should any interested club be willing to insert a buy back clause, similar to the deal taking Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

Should the interested club be unwilling to negotiate such a deal, the fee would need to be over £50 million.

Harvey Elliott in action for England at the UEFA U21 European Championships in Slovakia (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Elliott does need to move on for the better of his career. He showed for the under-21s he is ready to take the step of being an important part of a teams creative output, and at his age he needs regular minutes.

Orstein's report states he is willing to look abroad for Champions League and first-team football, and it would represent a brave but smart career choice for the youngster.

Liverpool's willingness to insert a buy-back clause show they still believe in his potential, but don't currently have plans for him in their squad.