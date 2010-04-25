Dunga not amused by comedians at his house

Dunga arrived at his home in Porto Alegre on Saturday night to find the crew shining bright lights into the house and carrying banners demanding that he include teenage Santos striker Neymar in his World Cup squad.

"His house has a lot of glass and the crew had four cars and trucks and were shining those bright lights into the house," the spokesman said.

"His family were forced to hide and he was taken by surprise when he arrived."

Nobody was arrested.

Dunga, a feisty midfielder who captained Brazil's 1994 World Cup-winning team, has a testy relationship with the media, often appearing uneasy in front of the cameras.

