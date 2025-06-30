Manchester United working on shock Ivan Toney move: report

Manchester United want Ivan Toney – who could be set for a return after leaving the Premier League just a year ago.

The English striker bagged 23 goals in 30 games for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, and helped them win the AFC Champions League, beating Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale.

He recently received an England call up from Thomas Tuchel, the first time he had been included in the squad since Euro 2024, and it seems Manchester United may be plotting a move for the striker.

Brentford's asking price for Bryan Mbuemo sees Manchester United move for Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney celebrating scoring against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

In May 2023 he was banned from football for eight months after being found guilty for multiple betting offences, but returned in Januray with an instant impact, bagging a free-kick against Nottingham Forest.

It was clear he was going to leave Brentford at the end of the 2023/24 season, and a move to another Premier League side never materialised, leading to a move to Saudi Arabia.

Ivan Toney celebrates scoring for Al-Ahli (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now it seems Manchester United want to bring him back to the Premier League.

Fichajes are reporting that the Red Devils are unable to meet Brentford's £78 million asking price for Toney's former teammate Bryan Mbuemo, meaning they have pivoted.

The report suggests that Man United have put a forward a deal of €30 million plus €5 million in add ons to try and tempt Al-Ahli to sell. His current value is €25 million, according to Transfermarkt.

FourFourTwo understand that Toney would welcome a return to the Premier League and it would allow the club to avoid excessive spending this window.

Ivan Toney scores a penalty for England against Switzerland during a shootout at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It would represent the third striker brought by Manchester United in as many windows. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee's moves have not paid off and it leave them in a precarious position.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, if they manage to sign Toney they would be receiving a very good striker who will help them to steady the ship. Should they then qualify for Europe next season, he would be adequate to help them again try and push on, and if not at least consolidate their position back inside the top six.