Dynamo Kiev maul Mariupol 9-0
KIEV, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Forward Artem Milevskiy scored four goals as Dynamo Kiev thrashed Illichevets Mariupol 9-0 on Sunday to record the largest margin of victory in a Ukrainian Premier League match.
They surpassed the previous best of 9-1 set by arch-rivals FC Shakhtar Donetsk against FC Torpedo in 1997.
Dynamo Kiev remain second in the table, five points behind Shakhtar Donetsk.
Illichevets Mariupol are second from bottom on 14 points from 15 games, having conceded 36 goals this season.
