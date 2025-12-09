How to watch Bayern vs Sporting: TV & streaming options for Champions League early kick-off

Watch Bayern Munich vs Sporting Lisbon today as Vincent Kompany's side hosts Portuguese opposition at the Allianz Arena, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Bayern Munich saw Arsenal dash their perfect start on matchday five, and will hope to bounce back against Sporting.

The Bavarians suffered a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium but are still well positioned in 3rd place behind the Gunners and PSG after five games played.

Sporting are just five places down in 8th after their most recent 3-0 success over Club Brugge.

Having tasted defeat just once against Napoli so far this term, the Liga Portugal outfit will be a tough nut to crack for Vincent Kompany's side.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Bayern vs Sporting online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Bayern vs Sporting for free?

Away from Ireland right now? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Bayern vs Sporting from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately, assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

How to watch Bayern vs Sporting in the UK

Bayern vs Sporting will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 in the UK and can also be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Kick-off is at 17:45 GMT.

Bayern vs Sporting will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 in the UK and can also be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch Bayern vs Sporting in the US

Bayern vs Sporting will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Bayern vs Sporting will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

How to watch Bayern vs Sporting in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Bayern vs Sporting live through Stan Sport.

Football fans in Australia can watch Bayern vs Sporting live through Stan Sport.

Bayern vs Sporting: Preview

Bayern Munich remain one of the favourites for the competition this season, despite their recent blip against Arsenal.

The German giants have enjoyed a pretty imperious campaign so far, as documented in the Bundesliga, where they are eight points clear of RB Leipzig in 2nd.

Harry Kane's goalscoring continues to astound, with the England captain scoring yet another hat-trick at the weekend, as they beat Stuttgart 5-0.

That's now 28 goals in 22 games for the former Spurs man this term, with Thomas Tuchel praying his star man doesn't pick up any kind of long-term injury between now and the end of the season.

Alphonso Davies (knee) and Jamal Musiala (calf) are both still sidelined, with Luis Diaz also suspended.

Rui Borges's men are in great form heading into this encounter and are now 12 matches unbeaten in all competitions.

The most recent in that sequence came in a 1-1 draw in the Lisbon Derby against Benfica last Friday at Estadio da Luz, with Pedro Goncalves finding the net in that one.

In terms of absentees, Zeno Debast and Daniel Braganca are both still out with knee injuries, with Nuno Santos also expected to remain sidelined.

Fotis Ioannidis returned from injury last time out against Benfica and should push for a start in Munich this week.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bayern 3-2 Sporting

Sporting will be no pushovers, but Bayern are a different beast on home soil and it will be tough for the Portuguese side to stop their attacking flow.