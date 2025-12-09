How to watch Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Live streams, TV info as Hansi Flick's side look for a response in the Champions League

Watch Barcelona vs Frankfurt today as Hansi Flick's side hosts German opposition at the Nou Camp, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Barcelona have work to do heading into their meeting with Frankfurt, after losing out against Chelsea in their last European outing.

The Catalan giants saw Ronald Araujo sent off before the hosts scored three times to condemn them to a second league-phase defeat of the season.

It's the first Champions League fixture set to be played at the Nou Camp in three years, and Frankfurt will welcome the chance of a famous upset.

Dino Toppmoller's men, however, have just one win in the competition this term and were beaten heavily by RB Leipzig at the weekend in the Bundesliga.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Barcelona vs Frankfurt online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the UK

Barcelona vs Frankfurt will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 in the UK and can also be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

How to watch Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the US

Barcelona vs Frankfurt will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Championship on Paramount+ Paramount+ is available from just $7.99 a month, which, considering you get every single Champions League game as well as a fair few Championship games, is a bit of a bargain.

How to watch Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Barcelona vs Frankfurt live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Frankfurt for free?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt but one way you could watch for free is with a broadcaster free trial. Paramount+ in the United States currently has a free seven-day trial.

Watch Barcelona vs Frankfurt from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet, or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs, and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Preview

Barcelona continued their three-match unbeaten streak with a victory over Real Betis at the weekend, winning 5-3 in Seville.

Goals from Ferran Torres (3), Roony Bardghji and Lamine Yamal made sure of the win, in a game where former Manchester United man Antony opened the scoring after just six minutes.

All the focus is now on a return to Champions League action at the Nou Camp, with their recent form in the competition something of a concern.

Having won just one of their last four games in the Champions League (D1, L2), pressure will be on the hosts to deliver.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee) and Dani Olmo (shoulder) are all set to miss out, although Raphinha could come back into contention after making the bench against Betis.

Frankfurt are on a rotten run, and we couldn't think of a worse time to play Barca after their hammering at the hands of Leipzig on Saturday.

No win in three games will leave the Eagles with little confidence heading to the Nou Camp, with their Champions League hopes hanging in the balance, too.

Down in 28th at present, the German side has conceded 14 goals in just five games and will need things to change fast if they have any hopes of progressing to the latter stages of the competition.

Former Chelsea man Michy Batshuayi was forced off at the weekend and will play no part on Tuesday in Spain.

Fellow striker Jonathan Burkardt is also currently sidelined, leaving manager Toppmoller with something of an attacking headache as to who he starts.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Barcelona 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Barca will want to put on a show for their European return to the Nou Camp and we expect an easy win for Flick's side.