How to watch Spurs vs Slavia Prague: Live streams, TV details as Tottenham face Champions League strugglers

Watch Spurs vs Slavia Prague today as Thomas Frank's men look to continue their solid Champions League campaign, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Tottenham were good value for their 2-0 win over Brentford at the weekend, finally earning a home win in the Premier League for the first time since the opening day of the season.

The Lilywhites will be looking to build on that victory, as they host Czech side Slavia Prague.

Jindrich Trpisovsky's team are yet to win a game in the Champions League this season, having so far posted losses against Inter and Arsenal, whilst drawing against Bodo/Glimt, Atalanta and Athletic Club.

Down in 31st position, a win in North London would go a long way towards a late push for qualification, but it won't be easy against a rejuvenated Spurs.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Spurs vs Slavia Prague online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Spurs vs Slavia Prague in the UK

Spurs vs Slavia Prague will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK and can also be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Spurs vs Slavia Prague in the US

Spurs vs Slavia Prague will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ The Champions League is included in the Essential package on Paramount+, which costs $7.99 a month. That gets you every single game streamed live.

How to watch Spurs vs Slavia Prague in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Spurs vs Slavia Prague live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Can I watch Spurs vs Slavia Prague for free?

Spurs vs Slavia Prague is available to stream on Paramount+ in the United States, where a free seven-day trial is also currently on offer.

That means you could sign up, watch Spurs vs Slavia Prague for free, and take the option of cancelling if you don't think you'd get any lasting value.

Watch Spurs vs Slavia Prague from anywhere

Out of the country when Spurs vs Slavia Prague is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Spurs vs Slavia Prague: Preview

Spurs earned a much-needed home boost by beating Brentford 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Richarlison and Xavi Simons both found the net in the success, with that win a perfect warm-up before their next European assignment.

Sitting 16th on 8 points, it's two wins, two draws and one loss for Frank's men, who are heavily fancied against Tuesday's opponents.

Destiny Udogie (soft tissues), James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Kota Takai (thigh), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Radu Dragusin (knee) and ankle victim Yves Bissouma are all expected to play no part.

Slavia Prague were impressive in their three draws but will have to turn those into wins if they have any chance of progressing.

With Barcelona and Cypriot side Pafos to come, you would expect them to need three victories to reach the knockout rounds.

That means we could see Trpisovsky's men go all out in the capital, which may leave gaps and could make for an entertaining contest.

Oscar (muscle), Filip Horsky (ACL), Petr Sevcik (ACL) and Dominik Javorcek (knee) are all expected to be on the sidelines, while key attacker Tomas Chory is also a doubt due to illness.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Spurs 3-1 Slavia Prague

The Lilywhites should have way too much firepower and on home soil too; we expect them to emerge easy winners.