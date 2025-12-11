How to watch Basel vs Aston Villa: Live streams, TV channels as Unai Emery's side push for top-eight spot in Europa League

Watch Basel vs Aston Villa as Unai Emery's side push for a top eight spot in the Europa League today, with all the details on live streams and TV coverage right here in this guide.

After five of eight games in the opening phase of the 2025/2026 Europa League, Villa are looking strong, sitting third in the table thanks to four wins so far. Still, a three-point gap takes you all the way down to 15th, so things are still tight and every game is vital at this stage.

Only top eight go directly through to the knockouts, with the next 16 teams going into the playoffs, and the bottom 12 dumped out. Basel are currently on the precipice in 24th, so they badly need a result.

Villa are among the favourites for the Europa League title and here their boss Unai Emery, who has won the competition four times as a manager, returns to St Jakob-Park, the scene of the third of those titles with Sevilla in 2016.

It should be a great game, and FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Basel vs Aston Villa online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Basel vs Aston Villa for free?

You can watch Basel vs Aston Villa for free in some countries, including Basel's homeland of Switzerland, where the public broadcasters are showing the game.

These vary on language, so it's SRF for German speakers, RTS for French speakers and RSI for Italian speakers. The game is on channel 2 on TV for all of these broadcasters, with free live streaming of Basel vs Villa available on each of their respective websites: Play SRF, Play RTS, Play RSI. Coverage is geo-restricted to Switzerland.

Over in Belgium, Sporza has free coverage of Villa vs Basel on VRT Canvas on TV and the Sporza website online. Coverage is geo-restricted to Belgium.

Watch Basel vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy thanks to its lightning speeds, top-notch security, and ability to unlock streaming services.

74% off + 3 months FREE

🥇 World's best VPN service

➕ 3 months extra FREE

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

How to watch Basel vs Aston Villa in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Basel vs Aston Villa on TNT Sports 1 and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Watch the Europa League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Basel vs Aston Villa in the US

Basel vs Aston Villa is available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.

Watch the Europa League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Europa League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.

How to watch Basel vs Aston Villa in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Basel vs Aston Villa live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Europea League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League, Champions League, and Europa League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.