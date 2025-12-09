How to watch Atalanta vs Chelsea: Live streams, TV channels, preview as Blues travel to Italy

Watch Atalanta vs Chelsea today as the Premier League giants travel to Italy, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Atalanta have an identical Champions League record as Chelsea heading into their Matchday Six meeting on Tuesday.

The Serie A side has 10 points from a possible 15, and comes into their meeting with the Blues following a poor 3-1 defeat against Verona over the weekend.

Enzo Maresca's men will hope to solidify further their hopes of a top-eight spot with a win in Bergamo, but couldn't do the business over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Despite Cole Palmer returning to the starting XI, Chelsea drew 0-0 with the Cherries in a game that lacked any real cutting edge.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Atalanta vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Atalanta vs Chelsea for free?

Atalanta vs Chelsea is available to watch for FREE in Ireland thanks to Virgin Media.



📺 TV viewers will find the action on Virgin Media Two





💻 Free live stream at the Virgin Media Play website

Away from Ireland right now? A VPN will ensure your usual coverage wherever you are in the world – more on that below.

Watch Atalanta vs Chelsea from anywhere

Travelling abroad right now? That doesn't mean you have to miss Atalanta vs Chelsea. A VPN will get you past the geo-restrictions on your streaming services, so you can unlock them and watch the game wherever you are in the world!

How to watch Atalanta vs Chelsea in the UK

Atalanta vs Chelsea will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK and can also be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Atalanta vs Chelsea will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK and can also be streamed live by subscribers on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch Atalanta vs Chelsea in the US

Atalanta vs Chelsea will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

Atalanta vs Chelsea will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+ courtesy of the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

How to watch Atalanta vs Chelsea in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Atalanta vs Chelsea live through Stan Sport.

Football fans in Australia can watch Atalanta vs Chelsea live through Stan Sport.

Atalanta vs Chelsea: Preview

Despite losing to holders PSG in their first Champions League outing of the season, Atalanta are now four games unbeaten in Europe.

Wins over Club Brugge, Marseille, Frankfurt and a draw with Sparta Prague mean Raffaele Palladino's side are well-positioned in the current standings.

A win over Chelsea would go a long way to cementing their hopes of qualification via the top eight, but they do come into this one off the back of a poor domestic display at the weekend.

Now 12th in Serie A, Atalanta will hope for another famous night at the Gewiss Stadium, with this the sixth different English club they will have faced in European competitions.

In terms of injuries, there are no new concerns, although Kamaldeen Sulemana (muscle) and Mitchel Bakker (ACL) both look set to miss out.

Chelsea's magnificent 3-0 win over Barcelona last time out will have fans dreaming as to what can be achieved again in Italy on Tuesday.

The Blues were brilliant against the ten men from Spain, with Liam Delap, Enzo Fernandez and Estevao all finding the net in a famous evening at Stamford Bridge.

But as of late, things seem to have taken a turn given Chelsea's recent form, winning just one of their last three.

Defeat at Leeds United was sandwiched in between draws with Arsenal and Bournemouth, as Maresca looks for a valid response from his side in Italy.

Reece James could be rested with Moises Caicedo only suspended in the Premier League, so expect to see the Ecuadorian enforcer back in midfield.

Striker Delap looked to sustain a nasty shoulder injury on the south coast at the weekend, so we expect him to join Romeo Lavia (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping suspension) on the sidelines.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Atalanta 1-1 Chelsea

Chelsea's recent wobble will be a cause for concern, with Atalanta often proving tricky customers.