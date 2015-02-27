Eredivisie: Dordrecht 2 Go Ahead Eagles 1
Sean Klaiber struck in the 91st minute to secure just Dordrecht's second win of the Eredivisie season, 2-1 over Go Ahead Eagles.
Bottom of the standings in the Eredivisie for much of the season, Dordrecht remain eight points from guaranteed safety - where the Eagles lay - but enjoyed a rare glimmer of light in a difficult season at the GN Bouw Stadion on Friday.
Jeffrey Fortes cancelled out Glynor Plet's opener on the stroke of half-time.
And Dordrecht eventually took momentum from that as Klaiber popped up to net his first senior goal and seal a potentially tide-turning win.
